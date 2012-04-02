FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rabobank merges with small Dutch lender Friesland Bank
April 2, 2012 / 6:51 AM / 6 years ago

Rabobank merges with small Dutch lender Friesland Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 2 (Reuters) - Dutch cooperatively owned lender Rabobank said on Monday it will merge with Friesland Bank, a much smaller Dutch rival cooperative.

Friesland Bank, which had a balance sheet total of 11.1 billion euros at the end of 2010, has been hit by the current economic crisis, making it uncertain whether it could increase its own capital, the two banks said in a joint statement.

A Friesland Bank spokeswoman said Rabobank was not buying Friesland Bank but that the two banks would merge, given their structure as cooperatives.

Rabobank had a balance sheet total of 731.7 billion euros at the end of 2011. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)

