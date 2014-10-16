UPDATE 1-Two ex-Rabobank traders charged in U.S. with manipulating Libor

(Adds details of accusations)

By Aruna Viswanatha

WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Two former derivative traders for Dutch lender Rabobank were charged on Thursday with manipulating Libor, the latest actions from a U.S. investigation into the setting of the benchmark interest rate that has resulted in charges against nine individuals and $2 billion in penalties against five banks.

Anthony Allen, who was Rabobank’s global head of liquidity and finance and managed the bank’s money market desk in London, was indicted by a federal grand jury in New York, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Anthony Conti, who submitted the bank’s rates used to calculate the U.S. dollar Libor, was also indicted, the Justice Department said. Both Allen and Conti are from England,

A lawyer for Allen, Michael Schachter, could not be immediately reached for comment. A lawyer for Conti could not be immediately identified for comment.

The London interbank offered rate, known as Libor, which is calculated based on submissions by a panel of banks, underpins hundreds of trillions of dollars of transactions and is used to set interest rates on credit cards, student loans and mortgages.

U.S. and European regulators have been probing whether banks attempted to manipulate the rate to benefit their own trading positions.

Two other former Rabobank employees have pleaded guilty in the United States, and two others face pending charges.

Allen, who supervised some of the other defendants, allegedly set up a system that allowed traders who made bets tied to Libor dictate the bank’s submissions on the rate.

Libor “is relied upon to be free of bias and self-dealing, but the conduct of these traders was as galling as it was greedy,” Leslie Caldwell, who runs the Justice Department’s criminal division, said in announcing the indictment.

Rabobank agreed in October 2013 to pay $1 billion to resolve U.S. and European probes into Libor manipulation, including a $325 million criminal penalty and a deferred prosecution agreement with the Justice Department.