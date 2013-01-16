FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's CBA, ICBC eye Rabobank's Indonesia unit-sources
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 16, 2013 / 3:56 AM / 5 years ago

Australia's CBA, ICBC eye Rabobank's Indonesia unit-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG/JAKARTA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Qatar National Bank and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China are among the suitors expected to submit preliminary bids to buy Rabobank’s Indonesian unit, in a $400 million deal, sources said.

The first-round bids are due by the end of January, and some suitors are already working with financial advisers to place indicative proposals, the sources added.

Rabobank, which has its roots in the Dutch farming sector, is shedding subscale and nonstrategic businesses to focus its international operations on the agricultural industry. The planned sale of its Indonesian unit is part of that process.

CBA, ICBC, and Qatar National Bank declined to comment. Rabobank did not reply to an email seeking comment. The sources declined to be identified because the sale process was confidential. (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Janeman Latul; Additional reporting by Dinesh Nair, Saeed Azhar and Maggie Lu-YueYang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.