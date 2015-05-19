Rabobank will not face Dutch prosecution over Libor - court

AMSTERDAM, May 19 (Reuters) - Dutch cooperative lender Rabobank and some of its staff will not face prosecution in the Netherlands over the Libor benchmark interest-rate rigging scandal, a court decided on Tuesday.

The bank was fined $1 billion by U.S. and Dutch regulators in 2013 for its part in rigging the Libor benchmark rate, an inter-bank lending rate against which around $450 trillion of financial contracts are priced.

But an organisation representing a group of Rabobank customers had complained Dutch prosecutors had erred in deciding not to bring criminal charges against the lender and some of its staff, and asked a court to overturn that decision, saying banks appeared to be above the law.

The judges agreed that prosecutors should have prosecuted the bank and staff for actions that had “seriously damaged confidence” in the financial markets.

But they said there was no point in overturning the decision not to prosecute, since there was little prosecutors could do other than make the bank pay further fines. Some staff had also already faced criminal charges in other countries, the judges added, meaning they could not be charged in the Netherlands.

The details of Rabobank’s role in the scandal caused widespread outrage in the Netherlands, where it has always been seen as a rock-solid, cautious lender. Following just a few years after the two other large Dutch banks, ING and ABN AMRO had to be bailed out by the state in the financial crisis, it fuelled a debate over the regulation of bank behaviour.

In their decision on Tuesday, the judges said they would not force prosecutors to revisit cases where they had already decided not to bring charges against bank officials, though said prosecutors remained free to bring charges against other officials.

The $1 billion fine imposed by regulators pushed the bank to its first loss in many years in 2013 and triggered the departure of Chief Executive Piet Moerland and the official in charge of its wholesale business.

Six former Rabobank traders have been charged in relation to the scandal in the United States. In March, Lee Stewart, a former London-based Rabobank trader, pleaded guilty to charges of rate manipulation in a New York court.