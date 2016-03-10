Ex-Rabobank traders get U.S. prison terms for Libor manipulation

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two former Rabobank traders were sentenced to prison terms on Thursday after being convicted in the first U.S. trial arising from a global investigation into manipulation of Libor, the leading benchmark for pricing financial transactions.

Anthony Allen, Rabobank’s former global head of liquidity and finance, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in New York to two years in prison. Anthony Conti, a former senior trader, was sentenced to one year in prison.

A federal jury in November found the British citizens guilty on conspiracy and wire fraud charges. Prosecutors said the men manipulated the U.S. dollar and yen Libor rates to benefit Rabobank’s trading positions.

Allen, 44, and Conti, 46, have denied wrongdoing and are expected to appeal their convictions.

Libor, or the London interbank offered rate, is a short-term rate financial institutions charge each other for loans that is calculated based on submissions by a panel of banks.

Hundreds of trillions of dollars in short-term interest rates, swaps and other financial products are pegged to Libor.

Allen and Conti were the first defendants to face a U.S. trial following global investigations into whether banks submitted artificial rate estimates to bolster profits on trading derivatives tied to Libor.

Those investigations resulted in U.S. and U.K. charges against 32 people and around $9 billion in regulatory settlements with financial institutions.

Prosecutors accused Allen and Conti of participating in a conspiracy at Rabobank from 2006 to 2011 to rig Libor rates in order to gain an unfair advantage trading derivatives linked to the rate.

Rabobank in October 2013 reached a $1 billion deal to resolve related U.S. and European probes. The U.S. Department of Justice has charged five other Rabobank employees, three of whom have pleaded guilty.

The only other person to be sentenced is Tom Hayes, a former UBS AG and Citigroup Inc trader serving 11 years in prison after being convicted in a London trial in August 2015 involving yen Libor manipulation.

A second U.K. trial stemming from the probes ended with six former brokers being acquitted in January of conspiring with Hayes to manipulate interest rates.

The case is U.S. v. Allen, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 14-cr-272.