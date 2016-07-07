FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian ex-Rabobank trader pleads guilty in U.S. Libor case
July 7, 2016 / 4:02 PM / a year ago

Australian ex-Rabobank trader pleads guilty in U.S. Libor case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - A former Rabobank trader from Australia pleaded guilty on Thursday to a U.S. charge that he conspired in a huge scandal to manipulate Libor, the leading benchmark for pricing financial transactions.

Paul Thompson, a former head of money market and derivatives trading in Northeast Asia for the Dutch bank who worked in Singapore, pleaded in federal court in Manhattan to one count of conspiring to commit wire fraud and bank fraud. (Reporting By Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

