FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-Rabobank employee is second to plead guilty to Libor rigging
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Maria
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 18, 2014 / 8:26 PM / 3 years ago

Ex-Rabobank employee is second to plead guilty to Libor rigging

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - A former employee of Rabobank pleaded guilty on Monday to participating in a scheme to manipulate the Yen Libor rate, the U.S. Justice Department said, the second employee of the Dutch lender to plead guilty in connection with the scheme.

Paul Robson, who used to submit Rabobank’s rates used to calculate the Libor benchmark, pleaded guilty for his role in a conspiracy to manipulate the submissions to benefit trading positions, the agency said. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.