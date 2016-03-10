Ex-Rabobank trader gets two yrs in prison for Libor manipulation

NEW YORK, March 10 (Reuters) - A former Rabobank trader was sentenced to two years in a U.S. prison on Thursday after being convicted in the first U.S. trial arising from a global investigation into manipulation of Libor, the leading benchmark for pricing financial transactions.

Anthony Allen, Rabobank’s former global head of liquidity and finance, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan after a jury found him guilty on conspiracy and wire fraud charges. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)