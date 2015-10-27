Ex-Rabobank trader facing Libor trial in U.S. takes stand

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - A former Rabobank trader on trial in the United States for allegedly engaging in a scheme to manipulate Libor took the stand in his own defense on Tuesday, distancing himself from the process of setting the benchmark interest rates.

Anthony Allen, Rabobank’s former global head of liquidity and finance, testified in federal court in Manhattan that while Libor was “important,” he relied on others to submit numbers used to calculate the rates and did not review their submissions.

“It required judgment by the traders, and the traders had the expertise,” he said.

Allen, 44, said he did not recall having any discussions about manipulating Libor with a trader he supervised, Paul Robson, who pleaded guilty and testified as a government witness at trial.

Asked by his lawyer, Michael Schachter, if a particular meeting occurred in which Robson raised the topic of biasing rates, Allen replied, “Absolutely not, that didn’t happen.”

The testimony came during the trial of Allen and Anthony Conti, a former Rabobank senior trader, who the U.S. Justice Department accuses of engaging in a years-long scheme to manipulate the U.S. dollar and yen Libor rates.

Libor, or the London interbank offered rate, is a short-term rate banks charge each other for loans that is calculated based on submissions by a panel of banks. It underpins hundreds of trillions of dollars in financial products globally.

The case is the first to go to trial in the United States following investigations by U.S. and European authorities into whether banks submitted artificial rate estimates to bolster profits on trading derivatives tied to Libor.

Those investigations resulted in charges against 22 people in the United States and United Kingdom and around $9 billion in regulatory settlements with financial institutions.

Allen and Conti were indicted in October 2014, a year after the Netherlands-based bank reached a $1 billion deal resolving related U.S. and European probes.

Both British citizens have denied the charges. Conti is expected to testify in his own defense as well. Closing arguments in the trial are scheduled for next Monday.

The case is U.S. v. Allen, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 14-cr-00272. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Toni Reinhold)