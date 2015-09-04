FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-ING's Carin Gorter, Bas Brouwers resign to join Rabobank
September 4, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-ING's Carin Gorter, Bas Brouwers resign to join Rabobank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV said ING Group Supervisory Board member Carin Gorter and ING Netherlands Chief Financial Officer Bas Brouwers have resigned to join Rabobank.

Gorter, who was appointed to the ING Supervisory Board in May 2013, will join Rabobank as chief risk officer while Brouwers will join as CFO.

ING, the Netherlands’ largest financial group, said Gorter and Brouwers will observe a “cooling down” period before starting at their new employer. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)

