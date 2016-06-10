FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Top appointed as Rabobank's global head of capital markets
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 10, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Top appointed as Rabobank's global head of capital markets

Alasdair Reilly

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - Herald Top has been appointed as Rabobank’s global head of capital markets, the bank announced on Friday.

Top’s new role encompasses the bank’s syndicated loans, private placement, bond syndicate, corporate, structured and FI DCM, ECM and ratings advisory businesses.

Top will report into Jasper van Wel, who heads Rabobank’s markets division.

Previously, Top was global head of corporate debt capital markets at Rabobank.

Top succeeds Marco Roddenhof who has taken a new role as Rabobank’s head of portfolio management, responsible for the co-ordination and optimisation of balance sheet activities reporting into the chief financial officer. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.