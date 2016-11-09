CORRECTED-Ex-Rabobank trader gets 3 months in U.S. prison for Libor scheme

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say three months, not three years)

By Nate Raymond

Nov 9 (Reuters) - A former Rabobank trader from Australia was sentenced on Wednesday to three months in a U.S. prison for conspiring to manipulate Libor, the leading benchmark for pricing financial transactions, to the bank's advantage.

Paul Thompson, the Dutch bank's ex-head of money market and derivatives trading for Northeast Asia, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan after pleading guilty in July to conspiring to commit wire fraud and bank fraud.