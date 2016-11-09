FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
CORRECTED-Ex-Rabobank trader gets 3 months in U.S. prison for Libor scheme
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 10:00 PM / 10 months ago

CORRECTED-Ex-Rabobank trader gets 3 months in U.S. prison for Libor scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say three months, not three years)

By Nate Raymond

Nov 9 (Reuters) - A former Rabobank trader from Australia was sentenced on Wednesday to three months in a U.S. prison for conspiring to manipulate Libor, the leading benchmark for pricing financial transactions, to the bank's advantage.

Paul Thompson, the Dutch bank's ex-head of money market and derivatives trading for Northeast Asia, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan after pleading guilty in July to conspiring to commit wire fraud and bank fraud.

Reporting By Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.