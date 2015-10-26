Ex-Rabobank trader sought by U.S. gets Australian court date

(Reuters) - A former Rabobank NA trader facing U.S. charges related to a scheme to manipulate Libor interest rates will appear in an Australian court on Wednesday after an extradition request led to his arrest, a court official said.

Paul Thompson, one of seven Rabobank traders charged by the U.S. Justice Department over the alleged manipulation, is scheduled to appear in Magistrates Court of Western Australia on Oct. 28 after being arrested on Thursday in the state capital Perth, the official said.

The news came as prosecutors on Monday rested in presenting their case in the trial in Manhattan federal court against two other former Rabobank traders, Anthony Allen and Anthony Conti.

The traders are the first to face trial in the United States following a global investigation into whether various banks submitted artificial rate estimates to bolster profits on trading derivatives tied to Libor.

Libor, or the London interbank offered rate, is a short-term rate banks charge each other for loans that is calculated based on submissions by a panel of banks. It underpins hundreds of trillions of dollars in financial products globally.

The case against the ex-Rabobank traders came amid global investigations that resulted in charges against 22 people in the United States and United Kingdom and around $9 billion in regulatory settlements with financial institutions.

Netherlands-based Rabobank itself agreed to pay more than $1 billion in October 2013 to resolve related U.S. and European probes.

Thompson, who was Rabobank’s head of money market and derivatives trading for Northeast Asia, was among the first three former Rabobank traders charged by the Justice Department in January 2014.

The Justice Department has accused Thompson, Allen and Conti of engaging in a scheme to manipulate U.S. dollar and yen Libor rates to benefit Rabobank’s trading positions.

Allen, Rabobank’s former global head of liquidity and finance, and Conti, a senior trader, have pleaded not guilty. Three other former traders have pleaded not guilty, while a another has not appeared in U.S. court.

According to the court official, Thompson was officially denied bail on Friday, the day after his arrest, but can re-apply at his next appearance.

Local media quoted an unidentified spokesman for Thompson’s family as saying he would seek bail.

“There is no need for him to be in prison while they are addressing the extradition process,” the spokesman was quoted as saying, describing Thompson as “a devoted and loving father.”

The case is U.S. v. Allen, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 14-cr-00272. (Additional reporting by Nate Raymond)