BRIEF-Rabobank says first-half net profit at 1.1 bln euros

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Rabobank Nv :

* Net profit of 1.1 billion euros

* Net profit of 1.080 bln euros in the first half year of 2014. The result was reduced by 214 million euro by the resolution levy

* Solvency, expressed as the common equity tier 1 ratio, was 12.6 pct and the capital ratio was 19.7 pct

* Are assuming current trade conflict will not continue to escalate. Should this happen, a weaker development of the economy in 2014, 2015 cannot be excluded

* Russian sanctions can have an adverse impact on a number of our business customers and may therefore also adversely affect Rabobank’s result to a limited extent

* H1 income 6.398 bln euro, down 1.1 percent