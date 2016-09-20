FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rabobank sells 1.7 bln euro real estate loan portfolio - paper
September 20, 2016

Rabobank sells 1.7 bln euro real estate loan portfolio - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Rabobank, the Dutch cooperative bank, has sold its real estate financing unit RNHB Bank to CarVal Investors and Vesting Finance, Dutch daily Het Financieele Dagblad reported on Tuesday.

Terms were not disclosed, but the unit has a real estate loan portfolio of 1.7 billion euros ($1.9 billion), the paper said.

Rabobank was not immediately available to comment.

Rabobank is trying to shrink its balance sheet and shed 9,000 jobs to boost profits by 2.1 billion euros by 2020.

$1 = 0.8941 euros Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
