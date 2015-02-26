FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rabobank's 2014 net profit hit by bail-out levy
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 26, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

Rabobank's 2014 net profit hit by bail-out levy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The costs of a one-off levy to cover the nationalisation of a stricken rival helped lower 2014 net profit at Dutch cooperative lender Rabobank by 8 percent compared to the year before, the bank said on Thursday.

The bank said it expected improvements across all business segments this year, helped by the low oil price and a continuing Dutch recovery, with downside risks coming from tensions in Ukraine and the Middle East and uncertainty over Greece.

The bank said it had nonetheless improved its underlying result, making a net profit of 1.8 billion euros ($2.05 billion) last year, compared to 2 billion in 2013, off total income that fell only 1 percent to 12.9 billion euros.

“Given the still difficult econmomic condiitions ... our financial results for 2014 are not unsatisfactory,” said chief executive Wiebe Draijer.

The bank’s common equity tier 1 ratio rose 0.1 percentage point to 13.6 percent, while its loan-to-deposit ratio fell 2 percentage points to 133 percent. ($1 = 0.8800 euros) (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.