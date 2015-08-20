FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Strong first half for Rabobank as Dutch economy rebounds
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 20, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

Strong first half for Rabobank as Dutch economy rebounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Dutch lender Rabobank booked 41 percent higher net profit in the first half of 2015, lifted by a rebounding Dutch economy and a steep fall in provisions for bad loans, it said on Thursday.

Net profit in the six-month period was 1.52 billion euros ($1.7 billion), helped by strong retail banking profit in the Netherlands, where an economic recovery is taking hold after two years of recession.

Provisions for bad loans at the largest Dutch mortgage lender fell 70 percent to 356 million euros, below the long-term average for the bank.

Rabobank’s tier 1 solvency ratio was steady at 13.2 percent, while its capital ratio improved to 21.5 percent from 20.8 percent in January.

Rabobank, one of highest rated banks in the world, said it “will give higher priority to improving profitability and strict control of the volume of our risk-weighted assets”.

The unlisted bank did not provide forecasts. ($1 = 0.8991 euros) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.