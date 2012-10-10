FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rabobank weighs bids for asset manager Robeco -sources
October 10, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

Rabobank weighs bids for asset manager Robeco -sources

Simon Meads, Jessica Toonkel

1 Min Read

LONDON/NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Dutch bank Rabobank is weighing three offers for its asset management arm Robeco as it has to choose between bids to split the 2 billion euro ($2.6 billion) plus business or keep it whole, people familiar with the situation said.

The Netherlands’ largest retail bank received bids from a private equity consortium of Advent International and CVC , and a second from Japanese financial services group Orix for the whole of the asset management unit that spans Europe and United States.

It received a third bid from Boston-based asset manager AMG Inc, which in partnership with Permira plans to split the business up, the people said.

