New Issue - Rabobank Nederland sells $1.5 bln in notes

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Rabobank Nederland International, Utrecht Branch, on Friday sold $1.5 billion of subordinated notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: RABOBANK NEDERLAND AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 3.95 PCT MATURITY 11/09/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.869 FIRST PAY 05/09/2013 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 3.966 PCT SETTLEMENT N/A S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 225 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH AA-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A