New Issue - Rabobank Nederland sells $1.5 bln in notes
November 5, 2012 / 9:41 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue - Rabobank Nederland sells $1.5 bln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Rabobank Nederland International, Utrecht
Branch, on Friday sold $1.5 billion of subordinated notes, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs
and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the
sale.

BORROWER: RABOBANK NEDERLAND

AMT $1.5 BLN     COUPON 3.95 PCT    MATURITY    11/09/2022   
TYPE NTS         ISS PRICE 99.869   FIRST PAY   05/09/2013 
MOODY'S A2       YIELD 3.966 PCT    SETTLEMENT  N/A   
S&P A-PLUS       SPREAD 225 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH AA-MINUS    MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

