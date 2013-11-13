RLPC-RAC owner seeks dividend payout-bankers

* Carlyle plans 163 mln stg dividend

* RAC to raise 86 mln stg of new loans

* Loan amendment to pave way for potential IPO

By Claire Ruckin

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Carlyle is set to take a second dividend out of its UK roadside rescue business, RAC, since acquiring it in 2011, removing almost all of its equity, paving the way for a potential share listing, banking sources said on Wednesday.

Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas are arranging the deal which will be done through a dividend recapitalisation - a process that sees more debt added to existing borrowings and a dividend taken from it, the banking sources said.

Carlyle was not immediately available to comment.

An improved economy and strong investor demand for a limited supply of new European leveraged loans after a lack of mergers and acquisitions this year is helping buyout firms to push the limits of what they can achieve on well-performing portfolio companies.

RAC has performed well since Carlyle’s acquisition due to cost-cutting measures and revenue growth. RAC’s earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) will be around 145 million pounds ($230.95 million) in 2013 from 79 million pounds in 2010, the banking sources said.

Carlyle will take 163 million pounds in a dividend payment via cash on the balance sheet and a new 86 million pounds term loan, which will be raised from institutional investors, the banking sources said.

The new 86 million pounds term loan D will pay an interest margin of 475 basis points (bps) over Libor, the sources added.

Carlyle agreed in June 2011 to acquire RAC, the UK’s second largest roadside assistance business, for 1 billion pounds, backed with 620 million pounds of debt. It raised a further 260 million pounds in October 2012 in the form of a term loan C to pay itself a dividend, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Carlyle will now also reprice its TLC to pay an interest margin of 475 bps from 512.5 bps, banking sources said.

Investors have until November 22 to commit to the 86 million pound TLD, agree to reduced margins on the TLC and agree an amendment to allow Carlyle to take its second dividend from the company, the sources added.

The amendment also tidies up some clauses in RAC’s documentation covering IPOs, which will pave the way for the company to list if it opts to, the sources said.

The dividend recapitalisation will take RAC’s debt to earnings to around 5.25 times from a current level of 4.1 times. After Carlyle’s buyout, debt to earnings stood at 5.5 times, the sources said.