RLPC-RAC owner increases loan for larger dividend payout-bankers

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Carlyle has changed terms on a loan refinancing of its UK roadside rescue business RAC to increase its dividend payout to 183 million pounds ($294.86 million), removing its equity from the business, banking sources said on Tuesday.

Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas are arranging the all senior leveraged loan, which will be done through a dividend recapitalisation - a process that sees more debt added to existing borrowings and a dividend taken from it.

The dividend recapitalisation, RAC’s second since Carlyle bought the company in 2011, launched at 163 million pounds but has increased due to demand for the deal from debt investors, the banking sources said.

The dividend will be taken via cash on the balance sheet and a new term loan that has increased to 107 million pounds from 86 million pounds. The new loan will be raised from institutional investors by a Wednesday deadline, the sources added.

The new 107 million pound term loan D (TLD) will pay an interest margin of 475 bps over Libor and will be offered at par, the sources said.

In addition, RAC’s existing term loans will reprice to 475 bps, in line with the new loans. They include a 260 million pound term loan C that was raised in October 2012 to pay Carlyle its first dividend, and a 410 million pound term loan B, which was put in place in 2011 to back Carlyle’s buyout.

The term loan C, which paid 512.5 bps will be added to the new TLD while the term loan B, which paid 500 bps, will be renamed term loan E.

AMENDMENT

Investors have until Friday to consent to an amendment to allow Carlyle’s dividend payment and will receive a 25 bps fee if they do so, sources said.

The amendment also tidies up some clauses in RAC’s documentation covering IPOs, which could pave the way for the company to list if it opts to, the sources said, adding that it could list within 18-24 months.

Carlyle denied an IPO plan.

The dividend recapitalisation will take RAC’s debt to earnings to around 5.4 times from a current level of 4.1 times. After Carlyle’s buyout, debt to earnings stood at 5.5 times, the sources said.

RAC has performed well since Carlyle’s acquisition due to cost-cutting measures and revenue growth. RAC’s earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) will be around 145 million pounds in 2013 from 79 million pounds in 2010, the banking sources said. ($1 = 0.6206 British pounds) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)