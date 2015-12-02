FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CVC Capital nears a $2.34 bln deal for UK's RAC - Sky News
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 2, 2015 / 1:36 AM / 2 years ago

CVC Capital nears a $2.34 bln deal for UK's RAC - Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd is expected to announce a 2.2 billion euro ($2.34 billion) deal to take a majority stake in RAC Ltd, Britain’s second-largest roadside recovery group, Sky News reported.

The agreement involves purchase of close to 50 percent of RAC from U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group LP, which bought the company from Aviva Plc in 2011, Sky reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/1MVKgGl)

Last year, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, GIC Pte Ltd , bought a undisclosed stake in RAC. The deal resulted in GIC and Carlyle jointly owning a majority stake in RAC, with the company’s management holding the rest.

Representatives at CVC Capital Partners, Carlyle and RAC were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.9413 euros) (Reporting by Sneha Teresa Johny in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.