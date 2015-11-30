FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RAC pension scheme switches $900 mln of longevity risk to SCOR-adviser
#Financials
November 30, 2015 / 9:28 AM / 2 years ago

RAC pension scheme switches $900 mln of longevity risk to SCOR-adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The pension scheme of UK roadside recovery group RAC has transferred 600 million pounds ($900.12 million) of longevity risk to French insurer SCOR, adviser Hymans Robertson said on Monday.

The longevity swap transfers the financial risk of one quarter of the RAC pension scheme members living longer than expected to SCOR.

Longevity swaps have become increasingly popular as a way for pension providers to cut risk.

Club Vita and Linklaters also advised on the deal, Hymans Robertson said in a statement. Aviva sponsors the RAC pension scheme.

$1 = 0.6666 pounds Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
