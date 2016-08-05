Apollo Global in talks to acquire Rackspace -sources

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management LLC is in discussions to acquire U.S. cloud services provider Rackspace Hosting Inc, people familiar with the matter said, as the buyout firm seeks to step its investments in the technology sector.

Apollo is negotiating a price of more than $3.5 billion for Rackspace, the sources said on Friday. Rackspace has explored a sale several times since it announced it was working with Morgan Stanley to explore strategic alternatives two years ago. There is no certainty that the latest round of talks will result in a deal, the people cautioned. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York)