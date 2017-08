Aug 26 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management LLC said on Friday it would buy cloud services provider Rackspace Hosting Inc in a deal valued at $4.3 billion, as the private-equity firm increases its investments in the technology sector.

The $32 per-share-offer represents a premium of 6 percent to Rackspace's Thursday closing price. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)