UPDATE 1-Rackspace Hosting 2nd-qtr sales beats Street
August 7, 2012 / 8:06 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Rackspace Hosting 2nd-qtr sales beats Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Web hosting company Rackspace Hosting Inc’s second-quarter sales beat Wall Street expectations on strong demand from small and mid-sized businesses looking to host applications in the cloud amid a sluggish macro economy.

Net income rose to $25.1 million, or 18 cents per share, from $17.6 million, or 13 cents per share, a year ago.

Rackspace’s revenue, which has witnessed double-digit growth since 2009, rose 29 percent to $319 million in the second quarter.

Analysts on average had been expecting the company, which competes with Equinix Inc and Internap Network Services Corp, to earn 18 cents per share on revenue of $317.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The San Antonio, Texas-based company’s shares, which have gained about a third of its value in the last one year, were up 3 percent at $52.34 in after-market trading. They closed at $49.30 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

