FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rackspace quarterly revenue up 18 pct; shares rise
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2013 / 8:17 PM / 4 years ago

Rackspace quarterly revenue up 18 pct; shares rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Rackspace Hosting Inc, which leases online storage space to companies, reported an 18 percent rise in quarterly revenue, sending it shares up 13 percent in extended trading.

Web hosting companies such as Rackspace, Equinix Inc and Internap Network Services Corp own or lease space on a server, housed in data centers, warehouses lined wall-to-wall with powerful storage servers.

Rackspace’s net income fell to $22.4 million, or 16 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $25.1 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $376 million from $319 million a year earlier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.