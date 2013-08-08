Rackspace quarterly revenue up 18 pct; shares rise

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Rackspace Hosting Inc, which leases online storage space to companies, reported an 18 percent rise in quarterly revenue, sending it shares up 13 percent in extended trading.

Web hosting companies such as Rackspace, Equinix Inc and Internap Network Services Corp own or lease space on a server, housed in data centers, warehouses lined wall-to-wall with powerful storage servers.

Rackspace’s net income fell to $22.4 million, or 16 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $25.1 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $376 million from $319 million a year earlier.