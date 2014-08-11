FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Rackspace forecasts 3rd-qtr revenue above estimates
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 11, 2014 / 9:16 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Rackspace forecasts 3rd-qtr revenue above estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds forecast, compares with estimates, details about results)

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Rackspace Hosting Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its cloud management services, and it forecast current-quarter revenue above analysts’ estimates.

The company, which put itself on the block earlier this year, expects current-quarter revenue of $454-$461 million, higher than the average analyst estimate of $454.2 million.

In the second quarter ended June 30, the company added “thousands” of customers, recorded solid growth from existing customers and revenue per server was at an all-time high, Chief Executive Graham Weston said in a statement.

Rackspace leases online storage space to companies and provides its clients management and support services for their cloud-based operations.

The company is facing tough price competition from Amazon.com Inc, Google Inc and Microsoft Corp for cloud services that includes online storage, processing power and database services.

The company expects third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin of 31-33 percent. It reported adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.1 percent for the second quarter.

Rackspace’s revenue rose 17 percent to $441.1 million in the quarter from a year earlier.

Net income remained flat at $22.5 million, or 16 cents per share.

Analysts had expected a profit of 16 cents per share on revenue of $436.9 million.

The company’s shares closed at $31.31 on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock had lost a fifth of its value this year to Monday’s close. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.