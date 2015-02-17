FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rackspace's current-quarter revenue forecast misses estimate
February 17, 2015 / 9:45 PM / 3 years ago

Rackspace's current-quarter revenue forecast misses estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Rackspace Hosting Inc forecast current-quarter revenue below analysts’ expectation, hurt by a strong dollar, sending its shares down 4.8 percent in extended trading on Tuesday.

The web-hosting company said it expects revenue of $477 million to $484 million for the first quarter ending March, missing analysts’ average estimate of $490.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Rackspace’s fourth-quarter revenue rose 15.8 percent to $472.4 million, slightly below the $474 million Wall Street analysts had expected.

Net income rose to $36.9 million, or 26 cents per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31 from $20.8 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Rackspace shares closed at $49.87 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

