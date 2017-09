Dec 23 (Reuters) - U.S. private mortgage insurer Radian Group Inc said it would sell its financial guaranty insurance unit to Assured Guaranty Ltd for $810 million.

Radian said it expects to complete the sale of the unit, Radian Asset Assurance Inc, in the first half of 2015. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)