FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mortgage insurer Radian posts second-straight quarterly loss
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2012 / 11:16 AM / 5 years ago

Mortgage insurer Radian posts second-straight quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Mortgage insurer Radian Group Inc posted a quarterly loss, compared to a profit a year ago, hurt by a change in the fair value of its derivatives and other financial instruments.

For the first quarter, Radian posted a loss of $169.2 million, or $1.28 per share, compared with a profit of $103.0 million, or 77 cents per share, a year ago.

In the quarter, the company booked combined losses from the change in fair value of derivatives and other financial instruments of $90.6 million.

Last year, Radian posted a profit on gains from a change in the value of its debt instruments.

Radian paid $218.2 million in mortgage insurance claims in the quarter, down 40 percent from a year ago.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.