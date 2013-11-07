FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investment losses hit mortgage insurer Radian's quarterly profit
November 7, 2013 / 12:25 PM / 4 years ago

Investment losses hit mortgage insurer Radian's quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Mortgage insurer Radian Group Inc posted a quarterly loss, compared with a year-earlier profit, as it booked a loss on investments after a large net gain in the prior period.

The company reported a net loss of $12.7 million, or 7 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a net profit of $14.3 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

The results included a loss of $7.1 million on investments, compared with a net gain of $84.7 million in the year-earlier period.

New mortgage insurance written rose to $13.7 billion from $10.6 billion.

