Radian fourth-quarter loss widens

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Mortgage insurer Radian Group Inc reported a wider fourth-quarter loss on lower investment income and higher costs.

The loss for the quarter ended December 31 widened to $177.3 million, or $1.34 per share, from $121.5 million, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.

New mortgage insurance written for the quarter was $11.7 billion, nearly double the amount written during the corresponding quarter a year ago, the company said in a statement.

Radian sold $4 billion in new insurance policies in January.