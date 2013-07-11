RadioShack considering hiring adviser -report

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - RadioShack Corp shares fell 18 percent on Thursday after a report that the electronics chain is considering hiring a financial adviser to help fix its balance sheet.

Citing unnamed sources, trade publication Debtwire reported that RadioShack plans to entertain pitches for a financial adviser in the coming weeks to explore a balance sheet fix as it faces a string of debt maturities, escalating cash burn and bloated inventory levels.

RadioShack was not immediately available to comment.

RadioShack shares were down 52 cents, or 18 percent, at $2.31 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)