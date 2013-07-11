FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RadioShack considering hiring adviser -report
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 11, 2013 / 6:26 PM / in 4 years

RadioShack considering hiring adviser -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - RadioShack Corp shares fell 18 percent on Thursday after a report that the electronics chain is considering hiring a financial adviser to help fix its balance sheet.

Citing unnamed sources, trade publication Debtwire reported that RadioShack plans to entertain pitches for a financial adviser in the coming weeks to explore a balance sheet fix as it faces a string of debt maturities, escalating cash burn and bloated inventory levels.

RadioShack was not immediately available to comment.

RadioShack shares were down 52 cents, or 18 percent, at $2.31 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.