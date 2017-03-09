U.S. electronics chain RadioShack Corp filed for
bankruptcy on Wednesday for the second time in a little over two
years, faced with a challenging retail environment and an
unsatisfying partnership with wireless provider Sprint Corp
.
The Chapter 11 filing comes after RadioShack, owned by
General Wireless Operations Inc, tried to revitalize its
business by co-branding stores with the wireless carrier in an
effort to compete against their largest rivals.
General Wireless, which acquired the RadioShack brand in
2015, listed assets and liabilities in the range of $100 million
to $500 million in the U.S. bankruptcy court for the Delaware
district.
RadioShack will close approximately 200 stores and will
evaluate options on the remaining 1,300, the company said in a
statement.
Sprint will convert several hundred locations into Sprint
corporate-owned stores, the wireless provider said in a separate
statement. (sprint.co/2mDA5RM)
RadioShack's bankruptcy filing and subsequent store closings
are not material to Sprint’s overall sales results, Sprint
added.
RadioShack, a nearly 100-year-old chain that captured the
heart of electronics enthusiasts for its specialty products such
as "walkie talkies", first filed for bankruptcy in 2015 after
the rise of mobile phones caught it off-guard and customers
abandoned its stores for big box competitors including Best Buy
Co Inc and Amazon.com Inc.
In an attempt to keep the doors open on 1,740 stores,
RadioShack struck a partnership with Sprint during its
bankruptcy, inviting the mobile carrier to co-brand with the
company and set up smaller stores within its own.
At the time, Sprint viewed RadioShack's retail footprint as
a way to quickly scale up its own business and RadioShack hoped
to benefit from increased liquidity in the form of rent and
commission payments from Sprint.
But, in the years since RadioShack has emerged from
bankruptcy, both Sprint and RadioShack have been challenged.
Sprint, whose network is viewed by analysts as inferior to
the country's largest carriers, Verizon Communications Inc
and AT&T Inc, has been forced to offer heavy
discounts to grow its business.
Sprint's challenges, which led to sales dropping
"precipitously" towards the end of last year, meant RadioShack
received less than expected in commission, RadioShack said in
papers filed on Wednesday.
"The Sprint relationship did not yield the benefits"
RadioShack was anticipating, it said.
RadioShack, meanwhile, has struggled to compete against
internet behemoth Amazon.com and for the attention of shoppers
who increasingly wait for deep discounts before making a
purchase.
The influx of cheaper copycat consumer products manufactured
abroad has also hurt the business.
Still, in the years since its first bankruptcy, RadioShack
has focused on expanding its private label offerings, which
include drones, radios and adapters, and now makes up the
majority of its business.
The shift away from selling other retailers' products to its
own has helped it reduce operating expenses and increase gross
profit.
(Additional reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)