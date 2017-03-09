FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
RadioShack chain operator files for bankruptcy protection
March 9, 2017 / 1:41 AM / 5 months ago

RadioShack chain operator files for bankruptcy protection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - General Wireless Operations Inc, which acquired the RadioShack brand in 2015, said on Wednesday it has filed for bankruptcy protection.

General Wireless, an affiliate of hedge fund Standard General LP, filed for a Chapter 11 reorganization and listed assets and liabilities in the range of 100 million to 500 million in the U.S. bankruptcy court for the Delaware district, the company said in a court filing.

RadioShack, which was founded in 1921 and was once a go-to retailer for electronics before becoming increasingly irrelevant in the digital age, went bankrupt in 2015. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru and Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)

