NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - RadioShack Corp said it named Walgreen executive Joseph C. Magnacca as its new chief executive, effective Feb.11.

The retailer said Magnacca has also been named to its board.

Magnacca, 50, is currently executive vice president and president of Daily Living Products and Solutions for Walgreen Co , where he oversees the drugstore chain’s marketing and merchandising operations.