CORRECTED-RadioShack CFO resigns; AlixPartners MD named interim CFO
#Market News
September 15, 2014 / 11:45 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-RadioShack CFO resigns; AlixPartners MD named interim CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects joining date in paragraph 3 to February from January)

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Struggling electronics retailer RadioShack Corp, which is teetering on the brink of bankruptcy, said John Feray resigned as chief financial officer last week.

The company said on Monday it named AlixPartners LLP managing director Holly Etlin as interim CFO. Advisory firm AlixPartners has been helping RadioShack with its turnaround since July 2013.

Feray, who joined in February from Dollar General Corp , resigned on Sept. 12 citing personal reasons, RadioShack said in a statement.

Etlin also served as RadioShack’s interim CFO between July 2013 and February.

RadioShack last week said it may have to file for bankruptcy protection if its cash situation worsens and its options, which include debt restructuring, cost cuts, a sale, or a capital infusion, did not work out. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
