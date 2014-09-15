FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-RadioShack CFO resigns; AlixPartners MD named interim CFO
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 15, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-RadioShack CFO resigns; AlixPartners MD named interim CFO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, shares, background)

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Electronics retailer RadioShack Corp , teetering on the brink of bankruptcy, said John Feray resigned as chief financial officer on Friday, less than eight months after taking up the post.

The company’s shares rose 18 percent to $1.07 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

RadioShack said on Monday its interim CFO would be Holly Etlin, a managing director of turnaround firm AlixPartners LLP, which has been helping the company since July 2013.

Feray, who joined in February from Dollar General Corp , resigned on Sept. 12, citing personal reasons, becoming the second CFO to leave RadioShack in just over a year.

Etlin, 57, takes up RadioShack’s interim CFO post for a second time. She first took the role in July last year when Dorvin Lively left.

Feray in March signed a retention agreement that stated he would be entitled to $275,000 if he stayed with the company through March 2015.

RadioShack said last week it may have to file for bankruptcy protection if its cash situation worsened and its options, which include debt restructuring, cost cuts, a sale, or a capital infusion, did not work out.

The company had also raised doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern and said it may have to liquidate if it fails to restructure its balance sheet. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.