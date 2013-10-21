FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RadioShack gets financing from GE Capital -source
October 21, 2013 / 8:30 PM / 4 years ago

RadioShack gets financing from GE Capital -source

Dhanya Skariachan

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - RadioShack has secured a fresh round of financing from GE Capital, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The news, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, boosted the U.S. consumer electronics chain’s shares by about 7 percent to $3.52 on Monday.

Two sources had told Reuters earlier this month that General Electric Co’s GE Capital, which tends to make large asset-based lending deals, was one among the many firms which had made financing offers to the retailer.

RadioShack and GE Capital were not immediately available for comment.

