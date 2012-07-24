UPDATE 1-RESEARCH ALERT-UBS cuts RadioShack to sell

* UBS cuts stock price target to $3 from $4.40

* RBC cuts stock price target to $4 from $6.50

* Shares down 3 pct

July 24 (Reuters) - UBS downgraded RadioShack Corp to “sell” from “neutral,” saying questions about the electronic retailers strategic direction, vacancies in key executive positions, and an uncertain capital outlook will weigh on the stock.

The company, which is set to report results on Wednesday, has yet to put forth a clear vision on its path forward with several key executive positions vacant, UBS analyst Michael Lasser wrote in a client note dated July 23.

“While the company has aimed to tweak its promotional messaging, we think its positioning is hindered by its merchandising and its imaging,” Lasser said.

“We are not expecting a lot of good news from RadioShack when it reports tomorrow.”

The company’s chief merchandise officer Scott Young resigned in June.

Lasser, who also cut his price target on the stock to $3 from $4.40, criticized the company for an “overloaded product assortment” that makes its stores difficult to navigate and said it should cut its dividend to invest more in its stores.

RadioShack has been struggling to woo U.S. shoppers who are increasingly buying their gadgets online. [ID: nL2E8FO0WX]

RBC Capital Markets analyst Scot Ciccarelli, who cut his price target on RadioSchack stock to $4 from $6.50, also said the company may consider cutting its dividend as a measure to preserve cash.

The company’s margin structure and capital position have deteriorated to the point where it has less flexibility to make changes required to improve its performance, UB S a nalyst La sser said.

“However, we think just continuing on the current path will not bring many rewards to shareholders,” Lasser said.

Shares of the Texas-based RadioShack were down 3 percent at $3.62 on Tuesday morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.