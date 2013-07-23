RadioShack's quarterly loss widens; CFO departs

July 23 (Reuters) - Struggling U.S. electronics retailer RadioShack Corp on Tuesday reported a wider quarterly loss, announced the departure of its chief financial officer and said it expects a turnaround to take several quarters.

Discounts squeezed margins in the latest second quarter as the net loss widened to $53.1 million, or 53 cents a share, from $21 million, or 21 cents a share, a year earlier.

Several days ago, reports had surfaced that the struggling U.S. electronics chain was talking to bankers about refinancing debt.