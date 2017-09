NEW YORK, March 4 (Reuters) - Struggling retailer RadioShack Corp said on Tuesday it plans to close up to 1,100 stores in the United States after reporting a huge drop in sales over the holidays.

The company also reported that fourth-quarter sales fell to $935.4 million from $1.17 billion in the year-ago period. Sales at stores open at least a year fell 19 percent on weak customer traffic.