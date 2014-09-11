RadioShack posts tenth straight quarterly loss

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Troubled electronics retailer RadioShack Corp reported its tenth straight quarterly loss and said it was in advanced talks with a number of parties to raise capital.

The company’s net loss widened to $137.4 million, or $1.35 per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 2 from $52.2 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell nearly 22 percent to $673.8 million.

RadioShack’s same-store sales declined 20 percent. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)