RadioShack quarterly sales drop 16 pct
December 11, 2014 / 12:16 PM / 3 years ago

RadioShack quarterly sales drop 16 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Struggling electronics retailer RadioShack Corp reported a 16 percent drop in quarterly sales and said it was undertaking cost-cutting actions to boost earnings by over $400 million annually.

Net loss widened to $161.1 million, or $1.58 per share in the third quarter ended Nov. 1, from $135.9 million, or $1.35 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell for the eleventh straight quarter to $650.2 million from $775.4 million a year earlier.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, Editing by Siddharth Cavale

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
