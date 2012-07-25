FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Radioshack reports 2nd-qtr loss on weak margins
July 25, 2012

CORRECTED-Radioshack reports 2nd-qtr loss on weak margins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects third paragraph to say sales rose 1.2 percent, not fell 2 percent)

July 25 (Reuters) - RadioShack Corp reported a loss for the second quarter compared with a year-earlier profit, hurt by weak gross margins and said it would suspend dividend payments to reduce debt.

The electronics retailer reported a loss of $21 million, or 21 cents per share for the second quarter, compared with a profit of $24.9 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 1.2 percent to $953.2 million. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)

