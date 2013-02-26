FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Radioshack revenue misses estimates on lower mobile sales
#Market News
February 26, 2013 / 11:35 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Radioshack revenue misses estimates on lower mobile sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to clarify that only sales missed estimates)

Feb 26 (Reuters) - U.S. electronics retailer RadioShack Corp reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter sales as it sold fewer mobile phones during the holiday season.

The company reported net loss of $63.3 million, or 63 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $11.9 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell 7 percent to $1.29 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 5 cents per share on revenue of $1.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Comparable-store sales fell 7 percent due to a fall in sales in its mobile and consumer electronics business. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore and Dhanya Skariachan in New York; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
