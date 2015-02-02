FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Standard General may act as lead bidder for RadioShack Corp -WSJ
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 2, 2015 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Standard General may act as lead bidder for RadioShack Corp -WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Standard General LP is in talks to serve as the lead bidder at a bankruptcy auction for RadioShack Corp, the struggling consumer electronics retailer, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

RadioShack is aiming to file for bankruptcy protection as early as Monday, according to the Journal.

The company was still discussing an agreement with Standard General to serve as its so-called “stalking horse” at a court-supervised auction for RadioShack’s assets, the Journal reported.

RadioShack is running out of cash after reporting losses during each of the last 11 quarters, the newspaper reported. Standard General became RadioShack’s largest shareholder last year and led a financing that helped the ailing company get through the holiday retail season, according to the Journal.

One possibility the companies are discussing is for Standard General to buy a RadioShack that has fewer stores, the newspaper reported. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.