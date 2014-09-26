FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-RadioShack shareholder says in talks to improve liquidity
September 26, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-RadioShack shareholder says in talks to improve liquidity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of RadioShack in paragraph 1)

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Standard General LP said it was in talks with RadioShack Corp to improve the troubled electronics retailer’s liquidity ahead of the holiday season.

RadioShack’s shares were up 21 percent at 96 cents in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Standard General, which raised its stake in RadioShack to 9.8 percent from 7.08 percent to become the largest shareholder, said its proposals include purchasing the company’s loans and other commitments under its credit facility.

Standard General said it and certain unnamed investors would invest in the credit facility and the investment could be the first step of a broader recapitalization of RadioShack proposed to be completed by early 2015. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

