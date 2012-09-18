ON THE MOVE-Radnor Capital Management returns, joins Dynasty

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Radnor Capital Management, the Pennsylvania investment management company sold to U.S. Trust more than a decade ago, has resurfaced on the wealth management scene as an independent investment advisory firm.

Doug Pyle and Pierce Archer, who worked together at the original Radnor Capital Management for more than 10 years, are hoping to use the brand once again on their new firm, which is owned and financed by its employees.

“We both felt the time was right for us to resign from the places where we were and put Radnor Capital back together again,” Pyle said on Tuesday.

“The two of us in combination really complemented each other,” said Pyle, who has worked primarily on the institutional side. Archer has focused on the family wealth and high-net-worth client segment.

Pyle started the new Radnor Capital in May after leaving Columbia Management Group, the Boston-based investment firm purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc from Bank of America Corp two years ago. Archer joined after leaving Pennsylvania Trust Co earlier this month.

The team decided to join Dynasty Financial Partners, which caters to independent advisers who lack the backing of a big firm.

Dynasty, founded by former Citigroup Inc executive Shirl Penney in December 2010, offers technological and administrative support for those newly independent teams. The company targets the top 3 percent of advisers, or those with $300 million or more in assets under management.

The new Radnor Capital Management will provide investment advice to families, trusts and high-net-worth clients, as well as charitable organizations, foundations and other institutional portfolios.

The original Radnor Capital Management was established in 1989 and sold a decade later to U.S. Trust, which was eventually acquired by Charles Schwab Corp. Schwab then sold it to Bank of America, which in turn sold its institutional advisory arm, Columbia Management, to Ameriprise.

“We felt the original firm name had a good, established reputation,” Pyle said. “To go with a name that had some recognition made more sense than trying to create something new as an identity.”

Joining Pyle and Archer are fellow Radnor alumni Andrea Funk as chief operating officer; Elisabeth Schwan, securities analyst; and Pat Barlow, account administrator.